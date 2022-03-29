MOREHEAD CITY, N.C — For 11 years, Downtown Morehead City, Inc. has partnered with local vendors, nonprofits and boat dealers to celebrate something that is a major part of our lives – boating and fishing. Living on the Crystal Coast, some of our fondest memories are on or along the waterfront.

The organization’s board of directors has decided to cancel the 2022 Crystal Coast Boat Show in downtown Morehead City for the third year in a row. The 2020 show was canceled because of the pandemic, and the restrictions in place prevented Downtown Morehead City’s ability to host the boat show. The 2021 show was canceled due to a lack of boat inventory, and that’s the same reason for the 2022 cancellation. Currently, there is not enough inventory available for boat dealers to bring while maintaining the caliber of the shows held from 2008-to 2019.

Bill Newbern of Radio Island Marina has helped run the Crystal Coast Boat Show since the inaugural

boat show in 2008.

“Boat dealers have experienced record boat sales in the past few years,” Newbern said. Most dealers have sold their 2022 inventory and are beginning to sell their allotted 2023 stock. Delivery delays, lack of workforce, and supply chain issues are a big factor in not having

enough boat inventory to bring to boat shows.”

Lisa Rueh, Executive Director of Downtown Morehead City, Inc. says, “We are extremely disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for the third year in a row for our local boat dealers and vendors, supporters, and the general public who look forward to attending the spring in-water boat show each year. We hope to be back with a full boat show when boat dealers have stock to bring again.”

In May, the organization will host a Kentucky Derby-themed pub crawl in downtown Morehead City. You can find event. Downtown Morehead City, Inc. will also be hosting its Alive at Five concert series again this year, featuring bands such as Liquid Pleasure, the Band of Oz, and the Embers.

Downtown Morehead City, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership dedicated to

small business growth by developing and sustaining an economically vital, socially active, and

visually attractive downtown for residents and visitors. The Crystal Coast Boat Show is a local

fundraiser for Downtown Morehead City, Inc.



Visit www.downtownmoreheadcity.com for more information and future events.