Crystal Coast businesses reflect on successful summer season

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — School is back in session and the summer season is starting to wind down. So how was it for businesses along the Crystal Coast one year after the start of the pandemic?

A lot of small business owners are having trouble keeping up with hiring and bringing in customers, but not along the Crystal Coast. AB Ice Cream and Tacklebox Tavern owners say they saw success throughout the summer, one of them telling 9OYS it was their best summer yet.

“We got a little bit of a late start because of the reopening of the bars and taverns but soon as that got reopened we were going full blast,” said Richard Porter, owner of Tacklebox Tavern.

Porter said he is seeing a 15% increase in revenue after this summer.

Atlantic Beach Ice Cream Owner Don Grant said every day was like a Saturday. The owner said he sold about three tons of his homemade fudge.

“It wasn’t like that Monday afternoon where we get a little break and catch up to stuff,” Grant said. “It was like ‘let’s catch up while we are still doing Saturday business’.”