MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re visiting Morehead City this weekend, it might be a bit busier on the water than normal. There’s a unique event happening on the Crystal Coast.

Racers are starting their engines and hitting the track, The Crystal Coast Grand Prix is back. People from across the country are heading to Carteret County this weekend to watch or compete in the race and boats are still signing up.

The track is unique compared to others as it takes a turn towards Fort Macon, giving racers an opportunity to take in the beauty of Morehead City. With the help of around 1,000 volunteers proceeds from t-shirt sales, donations, and sponsors are going to NC East Sports which is a non-profit focused on giving back to others.

“I try not to get expectations in my mind because I think that every charity is thankful for whatever. And we’re thankful to be able to give them whatever we can. But when I get around that $20,000 range, I get pretty pumped about it,” said Keri McCann, Owner of NC East Sports and Organizer for Crystal Coast Grand Prix.

The Coast Guard is closing the waterway down during the races, so it’s recommended if you’re planning to watch while on the water, to anchor down early.

The race can also be watched from many of the local businesses on the Morehead City waterfront, but a free shuttle boat is taking viewers to and from Sugarloaf Island as well.

Races kick off around 11 a.m. on Saturday for anyone wanting to come join in on the fun and support a good cause.