EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the summer comes to a close, towns along the coast are reflecting on how the summer went in terms of beach safety.

9OYS spoke with Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach officials about the volume of water rescues they’ve had this summer. Both said that overall it’s been a relatively calm summer, and they’re hoping to take what they learned this year and carry it on to the next.

Lifeguards on the beach strand in Emerald Isle responded to over 40 water rescues between April and September. They also had over 180 welfare checks during that time.

“We did see that uptick, as far as informational or educational briefings, with swimmers and welfare checks around Memorial Day weekend. [That] was our highest and then following [was] the Fourth of July weekend,” said William Matthias, ocean rescue coordinator for Emerald Isle.

Matthias said those numbers show a decrease compared to previous years. He said one reason it’s been slower is because of the weather.

“It comes back down to Mother Nature. In any summer season, we typically see every four to five years, we have what we consider higher surf conditions for our area. So, we’re just still in that lull,” Matthias said.

Over in Atlantic Beach, the fire chief said the weather, public education, and the expansion of their lifeguard program helped them keep their numbers down too.

“This past summer, we had no drownings in Atlantic Beach, and we had no near drowning events or no critical water-related incidents where patients had to be transported to the hospital as a result of a water-related incident,” said Fire Chief Michael Simpson.

The fire chief says they responded to about 150 to 200 calls this summer, which isn’t any more than in previous years. He added he’s grateful that none of those calls were fatal.

“It’s not uncommon for us in years past to go through the summer and have at least one if not multiple drownings or near drowning accidents on our beach strand,” said Simpson.

Lifeguards will be out on the beach strand in Emerald Isle through the end of September. And in Atlantic beach, their season ended just after Labor Day.