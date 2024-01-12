BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — After Tuesday’s storms, people along the Crystal Coast are hoping for some calm weather. But with storms brewing Friday evening and overnight, people are once again preparing for the worst.

In Beaufort, Mezcalito on Front Street is frequently impacted by storms due to it being the lowest spot along the waterfront. The restaurant’s general manager said that on Tuesday they had to close up early, around 8 pm.

Within 30 minutes, water already started to enter the restaurant. The general manager said they use sandbags to keep water from entering under the door during storms and are planning to do the same Friday night.

“Probably try to stay up and as late as we can. Once we see that it starts getting really dangerous then yeah, pipettes and sandbags up. We usually put a bag just in case and yeah, just try to make sure everything’s closed, all the everything’s covered,” said Andrea Alvarez, general manager at Mezcalito.

Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea said that like Tuesday, the biggest concern is the wind. He encourages people to take items off their porch or patio during the storm. He added that people should also sign up for code red alerts to stay up to date on the weather.