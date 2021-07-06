Crystal Coast sees increase in water rescues over holiday weekend

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials along the Crystal Coast saw an uptick in water rescues over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

In Atlantic Beach, 13 water rescues along with one near-drowning patient and a lost child were handled by ocean rescue and fire services staff said Deputy Chief Casey Arthur with the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.

William Matthias, Ocean Rescue Coordinator in Emerald Isle, said 26 people were pulled from the water. He also said 500 messages went out to visitors regarding surf conditions and 200 warnings went out about swimming safety.

Everyone made it out safe on the beach strand, I do know a few of them were transported to the hospital just for precautionary measures and recommendations of Emerald Isle EMS. William Matthias, Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue Coordinator

Both officials said the increase was handled well by their trained teams. They want to remind people to follow the warnings from Emergency Services, Ocean Rescue teams and the National Weather Service.