Crystal Coast tourism reaches all-time high this summer

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — New numbers show the Crystal Coast area broke a record this summer when it comes to tourism.

In July, Carteret Count took in $2.8 million in occupancy tax. Jim Browder with the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority explained why these numbers were so high.

“The Crystal Coast is unique in it’s dominated by vacation rentals, versus the high-density hotels, so it gave people a very comfortable feeling, where they could still socially distance, and have a great time,” Browder said. “We have a lot to offer and people recognized it, and it made for a very nice vacation for them and their families.”

Browder also said lodging bookings were ahead of pace for the fall, compared to prior years. They are hopeful this trend will continue into next year, as well.