Department of social services in Carteret County partnering with local Integrated Family Services

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The department of social services in Carteret County, in order to respond to mental health crisis calls, will partner with Integrated Family Services.

Keith Hamm, a community liaison for Integrated Family Services in Carteret County, explained why this is will benefit everyone involved.



“Let’s face it, in most counties, they are very overworked, so for us to respond with them by offering them a mental health professional, is a huge asset, not only to them but to the individuals that they are working with,” said Keith Hamm, community liason for Integrated Family Services.

Hamm added that a co-responder from Integrated Family Services will assist a social worker with de-escalating a situation from there the person in need will be linked to available resources.