MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The “interim” title is off as the Town of Morehead City named Bryan Dixon the permanent police chief on Thursday.

Dixon has been serving as interim police chief since July 28, his third time serving the city in the role. David Kelly handed in his resignation to the town council on July 18. This comes as Kelly just took the job back in December.

“Bryan’s Experience along the way and his time as Deputy Chief has made him uniquely qualified to step into the role of Chief and serve the citizens of Morehead City,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck in his letter of support about Dixon.

Officials said Dixon will take his official oath of office during the next regularly scheduled city council meeting on October 11. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers located at 1100 Bridges Street beginning at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Police Chief Dixon’s salary is $104,836.

Dixon, who was appointed deputy chief in 2015, served as commander of all divisions of the department both operational and administrative. Dixon has also managed the department’s CALEA accreditation, policy and NCLM Risk Management Programs in addition to serving as Incident Commander for multiple natural disasters most recently Hurricane Florence. Dixon is a NC Department of Justice Certified Instructor across multiple disciplines and is a member of the National Tactical Officers Association, North Carolina Police Executives Association and North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. He joined the Morehead City Police Department in 1999.



A graduate of both Methodist University and Western Carolina University, Dixon holds a Master’s degree in Justice Administration and a bachelor’s in criminal justice. He has also proudly served our nation in the US Army as a Military Police Soldier with the 4th Infantry Division and 514th Military Policy Company from 1993 to 1996. Dixon was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal.