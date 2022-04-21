EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Candace Dooley’s seat on the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners is now open.

During a special meeting Wednesday, the commissioners voted to accept Dooley’s resignation.

“She’s made a fantastic impact on Emerald Isle and the businesses, residents and visitors that come here and I’m grateful for her service and I trust that our board will make the right decision when they appoint her replacement next month,” said Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland.

Dooley said her decision will allow her to pursue other professional opportunities. Questions about the open position should be directed to Holland at jholland@emeraldisle-nc.org.