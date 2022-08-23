MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City organization is getting a $25,000 grant to help small businesses in the area.

The grant is going to Downtown Morehead City, Inc. It’s all part of the Duke Energy Revitalization Grant. The money will help the community that’s had their share of hard events, said Lisa Rueh, executive director of the organization.

“They’ve struggled so much. I mean, not just the pandemic, we’ve had hurricanes, we’ve had fires we’ve had, you know, loss of workers, it’s just been so much, seems to be one thing after another and our small businesses are just the heartbeat of the community and anything we can do to support them. It’s just, it’s just wonderful,” Rueh said.

The group is also working on applications and will let the community know when those are open up.