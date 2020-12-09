Carteret County sheriff among law enforcement taking educational approach on stay-at-home order

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The state’s new COVID curfew begins Friday night, but Carteret County’s sheriff said his deputies won’t be on a mission to stop every person out after it takes effect.

Governor Roy Cooper called on Tuesday for people to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily with many businesses closing early. Sheriff Asa Buck said his place is to have deputies conduct their daily jobs, focusing on criminal activity.

Buck said they can pull over a vehicle during the curfew if they have reasonable suspicion of a crime.

“So it’s not to downplay the pandemic or the situation that we’re dealing with, but we do have to manage our resources, and we all have limits,” said Buck.

Sheriff Buck says deputies will address COVID-related situations on a case-by-case basis, but they will educate people about the state’s executive orders related to the virus.

=====

Previous Story:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s latest executive order calls on local communities to enforce the state’s new nightly curfew.

In the governor’s 29-page order, it doesn’t mention exactly how police or deputies are supposed to enforce the law, but they do have the flexibility to use civil, instead of criminal penalties, if they find violations of executive orders.

Gov. Cooper issues modified stay-at-home order due to rising COVID-19 cases in NC

9OYS wanted to find out how police and sheriffs in the east will enforce that stay-at-home order.

Onslow County’s Sheriff Hans Miller said his view of handling the curfew is to educate people. His deputies will do something they’ve done at other points in the pandemic — inform and warn. Miller said his philosophy is for deputies to do their duty without overreaching.

Onslow County’s COVID-19 numbers shrink but still among state’s highest

For instance, deputies will respond if someone calls his office with a complaint. The person involved would be contacted and educated about the state’s rules.

Miller said every situation will be handled on a case-by-case basis because there are exceptions to the curfew and mask-wearing.

“Somebody is not in compliance or in violation of the executive order, what we do is politely let the citizen know, ‘look you know you follow outside this order and please wear a mask or social distancing’ and all that, but we are not going to be proactive about it. We’re going to respond to a third party call,” said Miller.

Holly Ridge Police Chief Michael Sorg said he is taking the same educational approach. He doesn’t have intentions to start writing citations left and right. His officers plan to address any issues regarding the new executive order on a case-by-case basis.

Jacksonville Police Chief Michael Yaniero said if officers are called to a complaint about someone violating state COVID orders, they will respond to the call just like they would to any other.

“The responsibility of the Jacksonville Police Department is to uphold the constitution and enforce North Carolina State Law when a clearly established law has been obviously violated,” Yaniero said. “We have broad authority to enforce these laws ranging from education to verbal warning to arrests.

“Our staff has been in contact with our District Attorney Ernie Lee for guidance on the Governor’s orders with the ultimate goal is to establish voluntary compliance.”