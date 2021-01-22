Emerald Isle begins demolition of town hall, police department; construction of new site begins soon

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s out with the old and in with the new in Atlantic Beach.

Construction crews are well into the demolition project of the existing town hall and former police department. That process is expected to be complete by Monday. Plans call for construction of the new public safety and administration complex to start the first week of February.

Former Atlantic Beach town hall and police office (The Ocean Breeze photo)

Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper said dismantling the current town hall is bittersweet but said it’s also a sign of progress.

“We desperately needed new facilities so seeing the old ones go away, it’s a step in the right direction,” Cooper said.

The town is using temporary offices at the Atlantic Beach Shopping Center for its administrative and police services.