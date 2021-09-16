Emerald Isle bridge improvements to resume

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Discussions for new construction have been in the works for Pitt County Animal Shelter for almost eight years. Former shelter director Michelle Whaley was monitoring population data and realized the growth she was seeing meant a need for expansion.

The construction has been done in multiple phases. This latest phase “is an expansion of kennels for the dogs and more space for cats, as well as additional space for office staff”, said Director of Engineering and Facilities for Pitt County, Tim Corley.