Emerald Isle considering charging beachgoers to park every day during summer

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Emerald Isle is considering charging beachgoers hourly for parking every day of the week during the summer months.

Beach parking currently costs $10 on weekends at the western and eastern regional beach access parking lots. That fee is only from late May to early September.

Town officials are now considering a plan to create hourly paid parking every day from April to September. Officials said there was a big demand for parking last summer. They believe the revenue will cover costs for lifeguards, clean-up and other beach supplies.

“If you’re coming in for a day trip, for example, you’re going to use a fully eastern or western access, that it’s reasonable that you’re going to pay a dollar, two or three, whatever the cost is for that time period you are there,” Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said.

Town officials are considering vendors to manage parking and fee collection.