EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some big news for the Town of Emerald Isle. Town officials just recently took the first step in securing leftover funds from a previous FEMA grant.

They hope to use this money to help make improvements in the community. One of the 17 projects they hope to tackle involves Fire Station Number Two. They hope to enhance the station to better prepare for the increasing population in the area.

“I can tell you I’ve been here for 35 years, and I remember when Emerald Isle was a ghost town that nine months out of the year, and it’s no longer a ghost town,” said Fire Chief at Fire Stations One and Two, Bill Walker.

Walker said that he’s hopeful about the potential grants.

“The good thing with the fire department is we’re looking to build a bigger fire station here so they’ll have room for expansion, and then we’re also looking at putting a new fire truck down here,” said Walker.

But where is this $9.8 million in funding going to come from? It’s leftover money the town received from FEMA for a $46 million three-phase beach nourishment project.

“We have a chance to then go back to FEMA, reapply for what they call ‘428 grants’, and then mitigate future disasters, purchase equipment and or make improvements for the community that will protect our $3.2 billion of property,” said Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp.

And with an increasing population, the grants are much needed.

“We have a community that has to fluctuate from 5,000 to 50,000. So, each of those pieces of apparatus, physical structures to stormwater improvements, generators that go to our pump stations, all will protect the property in the lives that are here,” said Zapp.

This is the first step in a long process for the town, but overall, they are excited about the possible outcome.

“Every dollar that we secure from FEMA is one less dollar of the local tax base that we would have to generate to make these absolutely critical infrastructure repairs, equipment, replacements, and enhancements to the emergency services,” said Zapp.

Zapp said they will start to see if they get approved for the grants or not in the coming months. Check out the full list of potential improvements down below: