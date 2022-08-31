EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s never too early to prepare for a weather event that might put you and your loved ones at risk. Emerald Isle is reminding its residents of the use of its re-entry passes.

The re-entry passes are issued and used in the wake of a hurricane hitting the area. Officials say they’ll stop issuing them 24 hours before a mandatory evacuation. They will be needed to re-enter the area after the hurricane passes.

“We’re gonna let people back on with passes first,” Emerald Isle Police Chief Michael Panzarella said. “And then once we open the island up fully, once we’ve determined there are no electrical hazards or roads blocked, and we totally open it up, then those folks will be allowed to return.”

Each household is allowed two passes. They cost $25 per pass and can be purchased at the Emerald Isle police department or on the Emerald Isle website, which you can find here.