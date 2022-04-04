EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lifeguard season is now in full effect in Emerald Isle.

For months, local lifeguards have been hitting the icy water to prepare for the season. And now, red and yellow flags are flying high above the beach, letting visitors know they’re entering a lifeguard-protected area.

“If somebody was to get injured on the beach strand, but also if they do get in trouble in that water for putting a certified USLA lifeguard in that water that’s going to get to them in under 10 minutes or less,” said Ocean Rescue Coordinator William Matthias.

How do they train for this?

“They do have to go through an agility test and a swim test prior to working for the town. And those guards are swimming 500 meters in under 10 minutes or less,” said Matthias.

Most recently, in about 50-degree water.

“Those guards are actually out here battling and growing with subpar weather conditions,” said Matthias.

It’s all to keep visitors like Chelsea McDaniel and her two-year-old son safe.

“He likes to run around and so I’m definitely on top of him the whole time we’re out here, but it definitely helps to have that layer of protection,” said McDaniel.

You can expect lifeguards to be in the stands until September 30 with five more flags coming to the area for better visibility. Those beach safety flags will start flying on April 15.

The town says it’s still hiring for some lifeguard positions. You can find out more information about that on their website.