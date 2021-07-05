Emerald Isle lifeguards respond to 22 rescues on Fourth of July

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emerald Isle lifeguards were busy on the Fourth of July weekend with 22 people rescued alone on Sunday.

Mackenzie McClarney, lifeguard supervisor at Emerald Isle, said they also received around nine calls for ocean rescues. Monday was also a busy day, McClarney said, but there were no calls or rescues as of 1 p.m.

“So we had a very busy day yesterday, we had about nine calls and in total rescued about 22 people,” Mcclarney said. “So we were here to make sure everyone made it home safely and that’s what we did.”

McClarney said beachgoers need to be aware of ocean conditions before entering the water. They should also check to see which flag is waving to indicate where conditions are safe to be in the water due to rip currents or other ocean conditions.