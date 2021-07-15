Emerald Isle mayor says he will not seek another term in office

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Current Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber announced Thursday morning he would not be seeking reelection.

Barber has served as the mayor of Emerald Isle for eight years. His last day in office will be Dec. 14.

Barber said this has been one of the hardest decisions he has had to make but feels like he needs to move onto a new chapter in his life.

“That’s God’s gift to me, to be a servant,” Barber said. “The servanthood aspect of it is real important, I’m going to miss that. But I’m going to be involved in the town in some way. I want to be involved in helping people in any way I can.”

Barber has plans to travel, spend more time with his grandkids and get more involved with his church. He said he will also still stay involved in helping the community in any way he can, as well as helping the incoming mayor with whatever is needed.

Barber had a battle with cancer about three years ago and said that was a wake-up call for him to step back and just enjoy life. He said he was proud of a lot of accomplishments he achieved during his time as mayor such as no tax increase in eight years, creating a new visitors center and working on beach nourishment. He also credits the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners and Town Manager Matt Zapp for helping with these achievements.

Barber said he is going to miss working directly with the people of Emerald Isle, as well as the staff at the town hall, who he said is like family to him. Barber also said people have reacted very positively to his announcement. He has received tons of phone calls and texts from people throughout the community showing their love and support.