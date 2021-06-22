Emerald Isle now taking EMS subscription sign-ups for ambulance costs

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you are a part of the Emerald Isle EMS subscription program, it’s time to renew for the 2021 to 2022 year.

Emerald Isle’s EMS Department Subscription Program is put in place to help offset the cost of an ambulance transport. The annual subscription of $50 covers the direct costs of ambulance services not paid by insurance.

Town leaders said that money covers two people, the head of household along with one other person. You may include others living in the household for an additional $10 each.

“We wave any deductible or co-insurance your insurance provider may have, so once the insurance company pays, you will owe the town or EMS the remaining costs,” said Emerald Isle EMS Chief David Jones.

Your subscription begins two days after receipt of application, payment and acceptance by the town of Emerald Isle’s EMS department and expires on June 30, 2022. Click here to register.