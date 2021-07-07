Emerald Isle ocean front business, local preparations for Elsa

Emerald Isle, N.C. (WNCT) – After a busy Fourth of July weekend that saw people running around the Crystal Coast and having fun, now comes the hard part. The waiting.

“The summer is just starting so we do not know what is in store for us,” said 15 year Emerald Isle local Glenda Rich.

There’s not much residents, visitors and business owners can do but see what the remnants of Elsa will bring to the area. The storm made landfall in Florida and was moving up the East Coast on Wednesday.

“I hope we do not have a tornado, I hope it is just a tropical with some rain, probably have a little flooding,” Rich added.

With the current path of the storm expected to move further to the western part of our state, the wait is on to see what kind of weather the Crystal Coast will get from the storm on Thursday.

Ocean front business Sunset Slush, owned by Adam Sutton and his wife, says they will play it by year. He said it is business as usual for now but has generators in case of loss of power.

He says it has been a busy week for the business and he wants to be able to continue serving his customer base.

We have generates in place just in case we loose power… other than that I don’t think it is going to be that bad of a storm this time. Adam Sutton, Sunset Slush Owner

Sutton has been through storms before. His business lost power during Hurricane Isaias but only for a couple hours.