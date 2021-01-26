Emerald Isle Parrot Head Club donates $38,000 for Make-A-Wish of Eastern NC

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Crystal Coast group of Jimmy Buffett fans turned its holiday partying into a big gift for Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina.

The Emerald Isle Parrot Head Club is made up of fans of the “Margaritaville” musician and his tropical lifestyle. It held a fundraiser in December, raising $38,000 in two weeks, double its record set in 2019. Members did it despite the fact their third annual Island Santa Bar Crawl was canceled due to COVID-19.

Instead, club members held a variety of smaller private events, including a snowman contest, movie marathon, formal dinners and a virtual live auction.

“We get together, we work together side by side to make this community and the surrounding area much better,” said Jan Hicks of the Emerald Isle Parrot Head Club.

The club was founded in 2002 and has around 400 members, making it the eighth largest such club in the world, officials said.