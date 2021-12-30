Emerald Isle Police Department brings back its’R U OK’ program

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WNCT) – So, Annie, R U OK?

Emerald Isle Police Department is bringing back their “R U Ok?” program.

If you haven’t heard of the program, it’s an automated telephone dialing system designed to automatically call each subscriber and provide a check on them, as well as provide peace of mind for friends and family who aren’t able to have contact on a daily basis.

It is designed for elderly, sick, or disabled people who live alone in Emerald Isle.

It is free to sign up for the program.

After 2 unsuccessful attempts of reaching the subscriber, an Emerald Isle Police Officer will go to the residence to check on the subscriber personally. It will also print out their medical information if the subscriber needs medical attention.

Police Chief Michael Panzarella says that the program stopped because of issues with the computer dialing connection, but was able to get them reinstalled and bring it back.

“Our job is to protect and serve, and you know, it’s not simply just protecting in the forms of safeguarding, it’s not just serving, in terms of filling the uniform and being out here patrolling the streets, it’s about taking care of our community,” said Michael Panzarella, Chief of Emerald Isle Police Department.

He says that a lot of people used the system and are happy to bring it back for them and for new subscribers.