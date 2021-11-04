Emerald Isle police taking part in ‘Giving for the Greater Good’

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emerald Isle’s police department is taking donations for their “Giving For the Greater Good Drive” from now until Dec. 17th.

The drive’s purpose is to help victims of domestic violence in Carteret County, and they’re looking for non-perishable food, household cleaning supplies, laundry supplies and white copy paper. Residents are able to also donate the supplies directly to the Emerald Isle Police Department.

“We’re trying to put the domestic violence shelter before ourselves in this situation and we just ask that people would consider donating it doesn’t have to be anything large, something small that these folks could utilize while they’re at the shelter,” said Chief of Police Michael Panzarella.

All of the supplies donated will go towards the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program. Click here to access the Domestic Violence Program’s wish list on their website for a specific list of needs.