EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One company along the Crystal Coast is working to give back to the community.

Emerald Isle Realty has its “Heart for Service” program, where they partner up with different organizations each month to help out in the area. This month they worked with “Backpack Friends” to deliver 800 backpacks of food to children in need in 22 different schools throughout Eastern North Carolina.

“Food insecurity is a real thing in our area. And so Backpack Friends is able to provide these children with some nutrition over the weekend,” said Allison Wax Carter, chief communications officer for Emerald Isle Realty. “And it’s such a blessing that we have these folks there every day. We were just there one day, there’s over hundreds of volunteers that are there.”

Next month, the company plans to volunteer at the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day festival.