EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Longest Day is a fundraising campaign in North Carolina on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association, held on the day with the most light, also known as the summer solstice.

Participants in more than 180 “Longest Day” activities across North Carolina are supporting the campaign in creative ways such as baking, basketball, card games, crafts and more. These activities honor those affected by Alzheimer’s and raise critical funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s care, support and research programs.

One of the fundraisers is being held on June 17. This will be the tenth year that Susan Spivock Smith, an Emerald Isle resident, has held an Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Crawl, raising nearly $75,000 total with previous events.

The crawl will take place on Emerald Isle Beach from 6:30 am to 8 pm.