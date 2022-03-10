SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Emerald Isle has announced its 30th annual Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival, scheduled for March 12, has been canceled due to the threat of bad weather.

Emerald Isle Town Clerk Anna Smith said in an email the decision was made after consultation with the National Weather Service and the vendors involved. Sponsors, vendors and volunteers will be contacted as soon as possible.

Organizers are exploring other options to hold the festival in some format at a later date.