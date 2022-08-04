EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten deserving breast cancer survivors and their families will get the chance to enjoy a free week-long vacation thanks to an organization that helps breast cancer survivors.

On August 14, 10 families will travel to Emerald Isle as part of the Little Pink Houses of Hope retreat. The Town of Emerald Isle has declared this week official Little Pink Houses of Hope Week. The nonprofit organization provides free week-long vacations for breast cancer patients and their families to give them an opportunity to reconnect and celebrate life in a relaxing environment.

It’s the 10th year Emerald Isle will welcome families as part of the program. All activities and services are provided free of charge so that those families can focus on spending quality time together.

Throughout the week families will enjoy a variety of activities, including paddleboarding and a boat ride. Generous sponsors of the event include Lady Swan Boat Tours, Swansboro Paddle Boarding, Ocean Cure and several local churches.

Little Pink Houses of Hope was founded by Jeanine Patten-Coble, a breast cancer survivor who started the organization after noticing the gap in services that exists for families of survivors. Little Pink was recently named the 2021 National Breast Cancer Non-Profit of the Year.

To learn more about Little Pink Houses of Hope and how you can get involved, visit littlepink.org.