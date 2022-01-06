Beaufort event honors US capitol officer for his part during January insurrection

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – An event in Eastern North Carolina took place to honor one US capitol police officer on the year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

Carteret County residents gathered at Graydon Paul Park to honor Eugene Goodman for his heroic actions in the capitol.

“I think there is a core of decency and American values that we share, and that has been clouded and obscured somewhat. I’m not trying to invent something new. I’m trying to remind us of who we are,” said Founder of Beaufort Culture Club Douglas Miron.

Scattered around the event, different signs said things like “Black Lives Matter” and “Police Lives Matter” in the same place. The club said the event was held because they believe in uniting people instead of dividing them.

“All the rest of us with all our funny little different ideas Republican, Democrat, whatever. We’re America and that’s what we’re trying to give people pride in a way to say and join together,” said Miron.

Several people took the microphone to say a few words, but the main message they all wanted to get across is that it’s our job as Americans to defend the Constitution.

“The Constitution is what we’ve agreed to. And we that is what I think worth defending,” said Miron.

They hope with this event on the insurrection anniversary, to remind people of the Constitution, the electoral process, democracy and the rule of law.

“This divisiveness really can’t continue. We need to band together as Americans, God forbid we face a real challenge. We’ve got to find each other as Americans,” said Miron.

Beaufort Culture Club also adds they hope in the future we can take something positive from the events of January 6, and learn from it so it doesn’t happen again.

“There’s a lot of evil and ugly, and I’m about positivity and giving and understanding and being there for everyone. You know, we all should be united, and do what’s best for the country,” said Beaufort resident Daphne Littiken.