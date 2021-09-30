Event in Morehead City helps veterans and homeless people along Crystal Coast

MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) — An event took place in Morehead City Thursday to help veterans and homeless people in Carteret County. It featured multiple different resources to help those who need it the most.

The event was like a one-stop-shop, with everything veterans and the homeless may need like mental health services, a vaccination booth and local employers who are looking to hire.

The event took place at the Crystal Coast Civic Center. NCWorks hosted it in partnership with Hope Mission Ministries and several other local organizations.

The doors opened at 10 am for veterans and 11 for the public. Many veterans came through and were able to connect with different organizations with whatever they may need.

“The intent was to provide resources for the homeless, the unemployed and the underemployed,” Veterans Representative at NCWorks, John Sotirkys, said. “If they’re able to walk out of here with the experience or service through that then that’s, that’s worth it.”

One veteran, Stacey Eitner, attended the event. She said she has a traumatic brain injury and coming to this event was great for her because she connected to an organization that helps people suffering from her condition.

“They’re giving and they don’t care if they’re still going to give and there’s nothing they’re expecting in return. And it means a lot to me,” said Eitner.

Eitner said she has one message to others that are in a similar situation to hers.

“Stay positive. You know, there are people out there that care about veterans. And it’s obvious with today,” said Eitner.

The next event hosted by NCWorks will be a Veteran’s Day Parade on November 6 in Morehead City.