MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) — As we head into hurricane season, Carteret County Officials want to make sure their community is prepared.



At Tuesday’s Hurricane Expo, organizers offered lots of resources, including hurricane emergency kits.



“We’re still serving families from Florence. These are our neighbors. These are our community members. And we just look forward to continuing to serve them, hopefully not in another hurricane,” said Julia Royall Johnson, communications chairperson for Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance.



The event had over 30 vendors including local and state emergency management agencies and the National Weather Service.