BEAUFORT, N.C (WNCT) — Family and friends of six of the victims of the deadly plane crash that happened off Carteret County in February are hoping they will forever be remembered along the shores not far from where they grew up.

According to Carteret County News-Times, there is a push to have the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration make the new creek names official. The victims of the plane crash that occurred on Feb. 13 were recently honored in a special way.

The newspaper reports the family and friends of the victims came together last week to post signs in the creek to honor their loved ones. The creeks now have signs for Stephanie Fulcher, Hunter Parks, Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, Jacob “Jake” Taylor, Noah Styron and Michael “Daily” Shepherd. The victims were Down East natives, along with pilot Ernest “Teen” Rawls and his son Jeffrey Rawls, who died on February 13 in a plane crash around Drum Inlet.

The investigation into the cause of the crash has been ongoing by the National Transportation Safety Board. Back in late February, a preliminary report from the NTSB indicated the plane did not issue a distress call before the crash.

Since then, the families of four of the victims have sued the companies that owned the plane and employed Ernest Rawls. The Associated Press reported the suit claims the pilot failed to properly fly the single-engine plane in weather conditions with limited visibility, making the firms liable.