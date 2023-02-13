MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The search for ideas for helping at-risk youth in Carteret County is on.

The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council in Carteret County is looking for proposals from organizations to plan programs. The council expects over $200,000 from the state this year to help aid these prevention services. Interpersonal skill building, mentoring services and teen court are some of the programs being considered for funding.

“We’re looking for prevention services,” said Pam Stewart, Carteret County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council chair. “We’re looking for restorative services and obviously dispositional services in the county to meet the needs of the youth.”

Friday, March 10th, will be the deadline to submit all proposals. Click here to get more information.