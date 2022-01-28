Ferry Division to host Carteret County career fair on Wednesday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – People in Carteret County and the surrounding areas will have a chance to hop on board a rewarding new career as the North Carolina Ferry Division teams up with NC Works to host a career fair Feb. 2 at the NC Works Career Center at 3813 Arendell Street in Morehead City.

The fair will run between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The division will adhere to COVID safety protocols such as requiring social distancing and face coverings.

Applications will be accepted for all positions at all experience levels, from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains. Both temporary summer employment and full-time permanent positions are available.

Among the benefits of Ferry Division employment are:

Competitive salaries

Year-round, full-time permanent employment

Health insurance

Retirement benefits

Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave

People interested in attending the job fair should bring resumes and supporting documents. Representatives from the Ferry Division will be on hand to explain the various positions available and opportunities for advancement.

The Carteret County career fair is the second of four to be held across eastern North Carolina. The first was held in Elizabeth City this week. The others will be held Feb. 9 in Greenville and Feb. 16 in Shallotte.



To see jobs available with the Ferry Division, visit the state jobs website and search “Ferry.” Please continue to visit the site, as new ferry jobs are added regularly. For more information, call 252-423-5100.