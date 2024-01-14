MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a home in Morehead City Sunday afternoon.

(Contributed video from pala351@outlook.com)

The Town of Morehead City posted to Facebook that Morehead City Fire-EMS responded all three stations to a fire on Midyette Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Fire crews from Atlantic Beach and Newport also responded to the call.

Officials said some trees caught fire and at least two vehicles were burned.

Crews were still on the scene treating the area Sunday afternoon. An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire.