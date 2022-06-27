MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret Community College Board approved a proposal for a fire training tower to simulate live fires.

Officials said they were funded with a special allocation of $900,000 for this construction. They also said the facility will be used for students and community departments for practice and will also be used for shipboard firefighting as well.

“We’re just looking forward to hopefully completing it really soon, in six months or so and having it to be available training for our departments and those who need the training outside of our region,” said Perry Harker, vice president for corporate and community education for Carteret Community College.

The state board of community colleges will consider this project in their meeting in mid-July.