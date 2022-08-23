MOREHEAD CITY, N.C (WNCT) – The Morehead City Fire and EMS were dispatched Tuesday morning to a house fire where a person and two dogs who were trapped were rescued.

Crews responded to 147 Banks Street at 8:02 a.m. They found two people outside of the burning home with one person and two dogs trapped inside. Crews went in and were able to remove the resident along with the two dogs.

The person trapped inside was transported by ambulance to Carteret Health Care hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, officials said. Another person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes. Officials stayed on the scene Tuesday morning to investigate the cause of the fire. No firefighters were hurt during the incident.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department also assisted at the scene.