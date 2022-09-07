SURF CITY, N.C (WNCT) – The first phase of the Surf City Enhancement Project is underway.

Town officials said they are excited to see how the project will pan out. It includes concrete stamping and seating for people who live and visit. Officials added the phases will continue into the spring, and the goal is to add curb appeal near the island.

Town officials said all the native grasses and plants will be used throughout the project. For the first phase, it will run through October 31. No road closures are scheduled at this time.