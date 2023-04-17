CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — The first Ricky’s Retreat Golf Tournament will be held this Thursday at the Star Hill Golf Club in Cape Carteret.

Ricky’s Retreat is a non-profit that provides a safe haven for struggling young adults and teens. Money raised from the golf tournament will go towards establishing a physical location for the organization.

(Contributed photo)

The event will take place at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start this Thursday. Registration begins at noon. Dinner and an awards ceremony will take place after the golf at Whiskey Bravos.

The 18-hole captain’s choice event will also award first- and second-place winners, closest to the pin and the longest drive. There are also sponsorship opportunities.

Go to RickysRetreat.com for more information or email rickysretreatnc@gmail.com.