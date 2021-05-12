Former Carteret County Public School System communications director awarded Order of the Long Leaf Pine

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Carteret County Public School System’s former Communications Director Mrs. Tabbie Nance was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on May 11th during a fundraising event hosted by the Carteret County Public School Foundation at the Beaufort Hotel.

Nominated for the award by her former co-workers, she well and faithfully served students, teachers, staff, administrators, and the community throughout her career as a senior leader in the Carteret County Public School System.

“Among the honors and awards the Governor of North Carolina can bestow, none is more valued than The Order of The Long Leaf Pine. Since its creation in 1963, it has been presented to honor persons who have a proven record of service to the State of North Carolina or some other special achievement, and to others as a gesture of friendship and good will” according to the Long Leaf Pine Society’s website.

“Mrs. Nance created an environment for the employees and students of Carteret County to be successful even after her retirement from the school system. Her character, values and devotion to her work made the Carteret County Public School System and the local community a better place,” said Board of Education Chair Mr. Clark Jenkins. “I cannot think of any person more deserving of this great honor than Mrs. Nance. No award can truly recognize the impact that she has made on this community.”

Mrs. Nance’s passion for serving the community and school system spread through her participation in organizations like the Carteret County Public School Foundation, the Sunshine Lady Foundation and Rotary International to name a few. Among her many accomplishments in service to others was securing $420,000 in support to help employees and students in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence that struck the North Carolina coast in September 2018. She worked tirelessly in collecting donations, sponsors and writing grants for school related initiatives. She carries on serving the community with her compassionate and thoughtful nature.

“Mrs. Nance embodies the characteristics that individuals considered for The Order of the Long Leaf Pine should have. She is as selfless a servant-leader as I have encountered. Throughout my tenure working with her, I marveled at her genuine love for the children and families of Carteret County,” said Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson. “Mrs. Nance genuinely wishes to take care of others with no credit for herself. She gave deeply of herself to the school system and ensured that all around her were fully supported in their important work.”

Mrs. Nance recently retired from the Carteret County Public School System in March of this year after 30 years of honorable and faithful service to Carteret County. Mrs. Nance continues to serve the community by serving as a board member for the Carteret County Public School Foundation.