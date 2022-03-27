ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-day event at Fort Macon called “World War II Living History” allowed visitors to experience that time period.

Saturday and Sunday were also the first days of the state park being fully reopened after being damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.



“It [Fort Macon] served a purpose. And the history of it through all the periods and things like that, in World War II, in past was never really shown too much,” said Mark Greiner, volunteer and president of the Friends of Fort Macon.

“The fort’s history from World War II is why workers said telling history during the event is important. During World War II, after Pearl Harbor was attacked, about two weeks later, a reserve unit out of New York, the 2/44 came in,” said Benjamin Fleming, Fort Macon Park ranger.

“They started setting up artillery pieces out on the beach, a lot of people think like, ‘Well, what are we going to hit with that?’ And the truth is, World War II did happen here on our beaches, German U boats were right off the shore attacking our shipping lanes.

“And the fear was that they would be able to come in here and sink a ship right in the inlet and so they put weapons out on the beach to hit those German U boats. It served a purpose of a deterrent, and the German U boat stayed well offshore.”

The room that holds much of the fort’s history had to close after being damaged from Hurricane Florence. But now they’re reopened to the public. Visitors are able to open the doors into important parts of history.

“I think it’s incredibly special. I look forward to coming back. We often come and we’ve not been able to go inside those exhibits. I look forward to spending more time looking at those over the next few years,” said one Fort Macon visitor.

Fort Macon workers said it’s crucial to continue telling the story of events such as World War II. That’s why they felt Saturday and Sunday’s event was so important to them and attendees.

For more events happening at Fort Macon, visit Fort Macon State Park.