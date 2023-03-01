EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — The Emerald Isle Police Department will host a free car seat safety check event on Friday, in conjunction with Safe Kids North Carolina.

This event will take place from 9 a.m. – noon in the parking lot of Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation, at 203 Leisure Lane.

Parents/Guardians and children are encouraged to attend this event, which will be conducted by Safe Kids North Carolina and certified area technicians, including members from the Emerald Isle Police and Fire departments. Participants are asked to bring their child(ren) along.