MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time to beat the heat, Carteret County Aging Services is providing fans for senior citizens ages 60 and above.

“If there are heart rate increases, or they have trouble breathing, then they’re going to need to seek medical attention,” said health and wellness coordinator Christopher Cannon.” So hopefully by providing these fans, they have a way to escape into somewhere nice and cool. To prevent this heat stress from happening.”



If you know anyone needing a fan, contact Carteret County Aging Services.