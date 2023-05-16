WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – North Carolina’s free and charitable clinics are partnering with Giving Kitchen on a series of free “Pop-Up Doc” clinics.

The clinics allow for uninsured and underinsured food service workers to get medical check-ups and other health care services they can’t afford on their own.

The Pop-Up Doc clinic will be this Wednesday at the Broad Street Clinic in Morehead City. It will be held from 8:30 am to 4 p.m. at the Broad Street Clinic, 534 N. 35th Street, Suite K in Morehead City.

Free and charitable clinics are exclusively devoted to providing high-quality health care at little or no cost to North Carolina residents who are uninsured and lack access to basic care. Workers in restaurant and hospitality industry jobs account for a significant portion of the state’s uninsured residents.

“Free and charitable clinics are committed to expanding access to health care to all North Carolinians regardless of their ability to pay,” said April Cook, CEO of the North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. “Giving Kitchen’s Pop-Up Doc program is a great way to reach more people in need.”

Atlanta-based Giving Kitchen supports food service workers nationwide with financial assistance and other resources. Since 2013, the 2019 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year Award winner has provided more than $8.4 million in financial assistance and helped more than 12,500 workers.

“Giving Kitchen’s main programs help food service workers after a crisis has occurred. Pop-Up Doc is a chance for GK to provide preventative care for food service workers before a minor health issue becomes a crisis-level event,” said Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, Giving Kitchen’s co-founder and senior director of community engagement. “Thanks to these clinics, we can reach food service workers in their communities and help them get the care they need.”

Food service workers attending the Pop-Up Doc events will have access to a range of services, including medical and dental visits at both locations. Workers can make an appointment and learn more about specific services available at each location at givingkitchen.org/popupdoc.

In addition to the services available at the events, workers in attendance will be able to apply for free ongoing care at a free and charitable clinic. To be eligible, individuals must have no health insurance and meet the clinic’s income guidelines, typically 200% or 250% of the federal poverty level.

The 70 member clinics of the North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable Clinics provide a full range of health care services, including ongoing primary care, specialty care, behavioral health services, dental, pharmacy, optometry and lab tests to 82,500 uninsured patients in 85 counties statewide. Clinics rely primarily on their communities for support in the form of volunteer health care providers and staff, as well as donations from community organizations, foundations and individual donors.