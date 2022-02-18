Funeral service announced for one of four teens killed in Carteret County plane crash

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of the eight people killed in last Sunday’s plane crash off the Carteret County coast.

A funeral for Noah Styron, 15, will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cedar Island United Methodist Church, according to an obituary posted by Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The service will be live streamed at the Atlantic Elementary School auditorium and will also be available on Styron’s obituary page.

A private interment will be held later in the day at the Ronald and Becky Goodwin Memorial Family Cemetery.

An obituary was also posted by Munden Funeral Home for Michael Shepherd, 15. Funeral arrangements were incomplete as of early Friday, according to the obituary. Services will be announced later for a celebration of Shepherd’s life, which will be held at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.