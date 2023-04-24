BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Every year there is a new theme for National Library Week, This year’s theme is “There’s More To The Story.”

Monday was the first day of the annual week. It’s a time that recognizes the vital role that libraries play in our communities. The theme of this year is meant to show the way libraries help connect people to more than just books.

Local libraries help people with everything from books to community resources. Carteret County is celebrating this week by advocating for everyone to join, visit and champion their local libraries.

“Libraries are more than just books. They are really the hub of your community,” said Dorothy Howell, director for Carteret County Public Library System. “They’re the center. You come in there. People, new people come to our communities all the time. We’re a transient community, especially with the military population that’s around. They can come to the library and they find out all the services that are available,”

The library system will have several events throughout the week in celebration. Click here for more information.