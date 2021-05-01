Grass fire leads to damage of home in Emerald Isle

(Photos from NC Firefighters Twitter account)

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A home was damaged on Friday by a blaze that was reportedly started by a grass fire.

Firefighters from Emerald Isle, Western Carteret, Pine Knoll Shores and Broad Creek responded around 2:45 p.m.

Photos taken by NCFireFighters on Twitter showed a pretty big blaze coming from the home. A thick amount of black smoke could also be seen for miles from the fire.

The Carteret Count News-Times reports the fire was extinguished by around 7 p.m. Nobody was home and there were no injuries.

