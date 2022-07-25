EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sea turtle nests along our Crystal Coast are starting to hatch.

The group Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol says their first nest has hatched along the beach strand with a 61 percent success rate. That means 71 turtles hatched and made their way out into the water.

“For about another month, we’re going to be really busy. Then we’ll be sitting nest probably well into September, maybe even October until they’re all finished,” said Dale Baquer, program coordinator for Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol.

They say it’s important to remember during this time to fill any holes you see on the beach and turn off any lights so the turtles can easily make their way to the water.