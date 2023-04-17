NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — One Crystal Coast family is celebrating their new home.

Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity has built over 100 houses for families in Eastern North Carolina. One new home belongs to the Sanchez-Perkins family, who lost their home due to Hurricane Dorian. They have moved around multiple times since.

The ribbon cutting for the new Sanchez-Perkins home happened recently and the family will be moving in just a few short weeks.

“I’m honestly like, speechless,” Jessica Perkins said. “This is everything I ever dreamed of as a small little girl. You know, owning your own home one day, so it’s, it’s awesome.”

Family members said that they are so thankful for the help Habitat Humanity has given them. They hope to work with the non-profit to build homes for other families in the future.